Netflix’s big game is just getting started

But keeping up that sort of growth is going to be trickier than ever. Netflix says its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 21 will be the last time the company publicly discloses subscriber numbers. That could smooth out some of the volatility that the stock has historically seen following the company’s reports, as investors have long focused on subscriber growth to the exclusion of all else. But it also puts a greater onus on Netflix’s ability to reliably boost revenue through price hikes and advertising—and manage expectations while doing so. Note that the company’s forward revenue guidance has missed Wall Street’s consensus targets in eight of its last 10 quarterly reports, according to FactSet data.