Netflix’s clampdown on password sharing expected to build scale, revenue

“It is meant to drive scale in a value-conscious market such as India where the content cost remains just as heavy," Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said. While the Reed Hastings-owned platform may be investing over Rs2,000 crore annually on content in India, Arpu (average revenue per user) of around Rs400 per month (considering all bundled plans) across 4.3 million subscribers may not yield profits or even help break even. The fact that the company knows big gains can come from a market like India, Taurani said, is evident in the fact that nowhere before India had the service rolled out cheap, mobile-only plans, presumably to encourage people across sections to subscribe to the service.