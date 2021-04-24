Netflix’s movie chief wants to conquer the Oscars

When the entertainment-industry veteran became the streaming giant’s film chief in 2017, Netflix had produced only a couple dozen original movies. Most were acquisitions and many of them projects abandoned by other studios. Since Mr. Stuber came aboard, Netflix has made about 60 movies annually and is on pace to match that output in 2021, even with the pandemic suspending many film productions for stretches over the past year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in