Netflix’s movie chief wants to conquer the Oscars
Scott Stuber on why the awards matter to the streaming giant, post-pandemic movie-watching and which A-list director he’s trying to coax into a film deal
On Scott Stuber’s watch, Netflix has turned into the biggest movie machine in Hollywood.
When the entertainment-industry veteran became the streaming giant’s film chief in 2017, Netflix had produced only a couple dozen original movies. Most were acquisitions and many of them projects abandoned by other studios. Since Mr. Stuber came aboard, Netflix has made about 60 movies annually and is on pace to match that output in 2021, even with the pandemic suspending many film productions for stretches over the past year.
