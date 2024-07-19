Netflix’s next act will be slower to catch on

Sleeper hits have become a rarity in the modern entertainment landscape. Netflix is counting on its advertising business becoming the next one.
The streaming giant launched its first ad-supported offerings in late 2022. Those tiers are much cheaper than the company’s regular plans, and they seem to be gaining traction. Netflix said in its second-quarter report late Thursday that 45% of its new sign-ups pick ad-supported plans in markets where available. But they cost much less than ad-free alternatives, and advertisers don’t seem to be flooding in just yet. Analysts estimate that Netflix generated just under $800 million in ad-supported revenue in the first half of this year, or 4% of the company’s total, according to consensus estimates from Visible Alpha.
Netflix seemed to confirm Thursday that the ad business is off to a slow start, writing in its letter to shareholders, “We don’t expect advertising to be a primary driver of our revenue growth in 2024 or 2025." In a later conference call, co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters said the company also is still hiring people for ad sales and operations and “building our capabilities to meet advertisers." The tempered view on advertising offset some otherwise strong results, with Netflix adding another 8.1 million net new paying subscribers during the June quarter. Netflix shares were flat in after-hours trading on Thursday following an initial slip.
Netflix is the undisputed leader in the streaming market, with nearly 278 million subscribers globally paying specifically to watch the company’s programming. It is therefore only a matter of time before the company scales up its ad operations enough to effectively serve the portion of that huge base that is willing to watch ads. But time is of the essence: Other streamers are also getting hot on ads. Amazon jumped into the market earlier this year by making ads the default option for viewers of its Prime Video service. And that company already has the chops to compete, having built up a digital advertising business for its retail operation that now generates more than $49 billion in annual revenue.
Ads will also become more crucial for Netflix as the boost from its password-sharing crackdown begins to fade. Netflix has added a little more than 39 million new subscribers over the past four quarters—more than twice the number added during the previous four quarters.
But Netflix also warned Thursday that subscriber growth in the third quarter will be less than last year because of the challenging comparisons created by its password-sharing crackdown. The company also plans to stop reporting subscriber numbers beginning next year. That will leave investors grappling with new ways to value a business that has long been measured on eyeball growth.
TV viewers once hated annoying ad breaks. Netflix investors will want to start seeing a lot more of them soon.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com