Netflix’s next act will be slower to catch on

Netflix is the undisputed leader in the streaming market, with nearly 278 million subscribers globally paying specifically to watch the company’s programming. It is therefore only a matter of time before the company scales up its ad operations enough to effectively serve the portion of that huge base that is willing to watch ads. But time is of the essence: Other streamers are also getting hot on ads. Amazon jumped into the market earlier this year by making ads the default option for viewers of its Prime Video service. And that company already has the chops to compete, having built up a digital advertising business for its retail operation that now generates more than $49 billion in annual revenue.