Netradyne targets ride-hailing market with AI dashcams after unicorn tag
SummaryNetradyne offers an artificial intelligence-based product called Driver I that is capable of monitoring risky driver behaviour like drowsiness, texting while driving and simultaneously issuing real time alerts to make them refocus on the road.
US-based Netradyne, which provides artificial intelligence-powered dashcams, is expanding its driver monitoring technology to cab-hailing services, a senior official at the recently-minted unicorn said on Tuesday.
