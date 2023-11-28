Netweb Technologies collaborates with NVIDIA to unlock potential of AI. Details here
Netweb Technologies India Limited has partnered with NVIDIA to manufacture the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs
Netweb Technologies India Limited (Netweb) today announced that it is now a manufacturing partner for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs. Netweb will build and produce more than ten server variations under its Tyrone range of AI systems meant for a wide range of AI and high-performance computing/supercomputing applications.