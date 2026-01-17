Netweb Technologies Q3 results: Net profit rises nearly 147% to ₹73.3 crore, announces re-appointment of MD

Netweb Technologies, a company providing of high-end computing solutions, announced its Q3 results today, 17 January 2026. The company reported a significant jump in its net profit and revenue for the December quarter, delivering its highest-ever quarterly performance.

The New Delhi-based company reported a net profit of ₹73.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, registering a growth of 146.7% from ₹29.7 crore, in a year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹804.9 crore for Q3 FY26, with year-on-year growth of 141.0% from the previous reported income of ₹333.9 crore in a year-ago period.

What drove the surge in its revenue? In the quarterly financial results, Netweb reported a net debt position of ₹190 crore as of December 2025. The company attributed the surge in revenue to AI systems, which remained the largest contributor. It accounted for around 64.2% of Q3 FY26 revenue and 47.6% of revenue for the nine-month period ended December 2025.

During the nine-month period, Netweb reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹135.2 crore, up 90.1% from ₹71.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the operating income during the period rose 92% year-on-year to ₹1409.8 crore.

The shares of the company ended nearly 6% up in the trading session on Friday, January 16. The stock has gained close to 75% in the last six months, and about 45% in the last one year, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data.

Re-appointment of MD and whole-time directors In a separate exchange filing, Netweb Technologies has also announced the re-appointment of the company's Managing Director and Chairman, Sanjay Lodha, for a period of 5 years, with effect from 14 August 2026 to 13 August 2031.

The company's whole time directors Vivek Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Navin Lodha has also been re-appointed for a period of five years each, effective from 14 August 2026 to 13 August , 2031.