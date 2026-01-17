Subscribe

Netweb Technologies Q3 results: Net profit rises nearly 147% to ₹73.3 crore, announces re-appointment of MD

Netweb Technologies reported a net profit of 73.3 crore for Q3 FY26, up 146.7% year-on-year. Operating income reached 804.9 crore, a 141.0% increase. 

Eshita Gain
Updated17 Jan 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Netweb Technologies Q3 results
Netweb Technologies Q3 results(Pixabay)

Netweb Technologies, a company providing of high-end computing solutions, announced its Q3 results today, 17 January 2026. The company reported a significant jump in its net profit and revenue for the December quarter, delivering its highest-ever quarterly performance.

The New Delhi-based company reported a net profit of 73.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, registering a growth of 146.7% from 29.7 crore, in a year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations of the company stood at 804.9 crore for Q3 FY26, with year-on-year growth of 141.0% from the previous reported income of 333.9 crore in a year-ago period.

What drove the surge in its revenue?

In the quarterly financial results, Netweb reported a net debt position of 190 crore as of December 2025. The company attributed the surge in revenue to AI systems, which remained the largest contributor. It accounted for around 64.2% of Q3 FY26 revenue and 47.6% of revenue for the nine-month period ended December 2025.

During the nine-month period, Netweb reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 135.2 crore, up 90.1% from 71.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the operating income during the period rose 92% year-on-year to 1409.8 crore.

The shares of the company ended nearly 6% up in the trading session on Friday, January 16. The stock has gained close to 75% in the last six months, and about 45% in the last one year, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data.

Re-appointment of MD and whole-time directors

In a separate exchange filing, Netweb Technologies has also announced the re-appointment of the company's Managing Director and Chairman, Sanjay Lodha, for a period of 5 years, with effect from 14 August 2026 to 13 August 2031.

The company's whole time directors Vivek Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Navin Lodha has also been re-appointed for a period of five years each, effective from 14 August 2026 to 13 August , 2031.

“None of the directors mentioned above have been debarred from holding the of any SEBI Order or any other such authority,” the company said in the exchange filing dated 17 January 2026.

 
 
Q3 ResultsNetweb Technologies
