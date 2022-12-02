Neuberg Diagnostics looks to raise up to ₹1,500 crore via IPO1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 11:31 PM IST
The diagnostics chain has hired Kotak Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities as investment bankers for managing the IPO
The diagnostics chain has hired Kotak Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities as investment bankers for managing the IPO
New Delhi/Mumbai: Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through an initial public offering to expand its operations in India and abroad, a person privy to the development said.