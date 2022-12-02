Neuberg Diagnostics looks to raise up to 1,500 crore via IPO

Analysts said some of the new-age firms took a price hike, and they expect the trend of rising prices to continue, likely providing some respite to price pressures in the industry. Analysts at BNP Paribas noted that competition from low-price service providers is not a structural threat as diagnostics has been largely a fragmented and unorganized industry in India, and low-price firms have been present for a long time. The key segment targeted by new-age companies is preventive health, which is only 10% of the total market.