Neuralink brain implant: Elon Musk's company looking for three patients for long term study. All you need to know
Neuralink plans to enroll three patients in a study evaluating its brain-chip device, aiming to help paralyzed individuals control digital devices through thoughts alone. The study, listed on a US clinical trials database, is expected to last several years.
Neuralink, the brain-chip company founded by Elon Musk, plans to enroll three patients in a study to evaluate its device, as per a Reuters report. The study, which is listed on the United States government's clinical trials database, is expected to take several years to complete.