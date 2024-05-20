When Arbaugh learned why his implant had stopped responding to his thoughts, he said, he asked if it could be removed and fixed, or possibly replaced. A team that included three Neuralink staff had just broken the news to him in his hotel a mile from Neuralink’s California headquarters, which he was scheduled to tour after driving up from Arizona with his family. Arbaugh’s medical team said they didn’t want to do another brain surgery and preferred to wait for more information, he recalled.