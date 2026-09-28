New Air India CEO gets his strategy in place

Air India’s incoming chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam has put profitability and cost discipline at the centre of his strategy to turn around the airline, signalling that the Tata group-owned carrier’s next phase of expansion will have to be backed by stronger financial performance.
Air India’s incoming chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam has put profitability and cost discipline at the centre of his strategy to turn around the airline, signalling that the Tata group-owned carrier’s next phase of expansion will have to be backed by stronger financial performance.
“We must improve both revenue and cost performance,” said Gebremariam, according to an employee who attended the Air India town hall on Monday. “Revenue enhancement opportunities are already under discussion, including opportunities across our international network, commercial activities and cargo business,” Gebremariam said.
“We must improve both revenue and cost performance,” said Gebremariam, according to an employee who attended the Air India town hall on Monday. “Revenue enhancement opportunities are already under discussion, including opportunities across our international network, commercial activities and cargo business,” Gebremariam said.
On the revenue side, he specifically referred to improving revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK), or the amount of money the airline makes for every seat flown over a kilometre.
The emphasis comes as Air India enters the next phase of its transformation with weak performance metrics.
Air India's latest annual report said it flew 11.7% less capacity in FY26, carried 18% fewer passengers, earned 8.6% less revenue and spent 4.7% more, leaving it with a ₹22,238 crore consolidated loss.
Consolidated revenue fell to ₹71,870 crore in FY26, while expenses rose to ₹93,333 crore. Consolidated loss more than doubled from ₹10,859 crore a year earlier. On a standalone basis, Air India’s revenue declined 16.7% to ₹53,662 crore, and its loss widened to ₹15,073 crore from ₹4,057 crore.
Revenue productivity in focus
Physical performance was equally telling.
Available seat kilometres, a measure of capacity, declined to 100.8 billion in FY26, while revenue passenger kilometres fell to 81.8 billion. Passenger load factor slipped to 81% from 85%, while passengers carried declined to 36 million.
Freight volumes fell 2.4% to 364,145 tonnes, as per its filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
That makes improving revenue productivity particularly important for Gebremariam. “Growth is the oxygen of the business. But the growth must also be profitable and sustainable,” he said, according to a second employee.
“With passenger traffic falling faster than capacity, the incoming CEO’s focus on revenue per seat suggests Air India will need to extract more value from the seats it operates, rather than rely only on adding capacity that is beyond adding new flights or increasing routes,” said Amit Mittal, an aviation-sector banker and director at AeroIntellect Aviation.
Cost discipline gets a push
Gebremariam acknowledged that external factors had affected the airline’s path to breakeven, including geopolitical developments, airspace restrictions, elevated fuel prices and uncertainty in international markets. But he stressed that Air India could not lose focus on financial performance.
“Cost management is not just the responsibility of the leadership or finance function,” he said, adding that “every employee can contribute to savings and those savings add up across an organisation of our scale.”
Air India plans to introduce programmes that reward employees for ideas that generate measurable savings and operational efficiencies.
The message marks a shift in emphasis for an airline that has spent the past four years rebuilding itself under the Tata group, including fleet renewal, product upgrades, network changes and the integration of Vistara.
Gebremariam acknowledged that employees had undertaken the “heavy lifting” required for one of the most complex transformations in aviation. His next challenge is to make that investment generate better financial returns. The airline is now expected to examine network efficiency, fleet deployment and operational readiness as it expands.
Reliability and growth
Reliability will be another priority, with Gebremariam saying customers should associate Air India with punctual flights, reliable baggage delivery and transparent communication during disruptions. Safety remains the foremost priority, with employees being encouraged to report concerns without hesitation.
The emphasis on profitability also comes as IndiGo, India's largest airline, begins its next phase under Willie Walsh.
In his first address to employees in August, Walsh said IndiGo needed to remain “agile, disciplined and resilient” amid airspace challenges, supply-chain constraints and changing global conditions. At the same time, he said the airline’s long-term direction towards international expansion remained unchanged.
“For Air India, the immediate challenge is to turn the scale and investment built over the past four years into stronger revenue productivity, tighter cost control and, ultimately, to profitability,” said Mark D Martin, founder and chief executive at consultancy firm, Martin Consulting.
For now, Gebremairam’s appointment as the CEO, following the departure of Campbell Wilson, awaits clearance from the Union home ministry.