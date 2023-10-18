New Air India Express aims to reach 170-aircraft fleet in 5 years

New Delhi: Air India Express on Wednesday launched a new brand entity and livery for the airline which is set to be the flagship product from the Tata Group in the domestic aviation market and has set a target to reach a fleet size of 170 aircraft in five years.

“The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey. With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft," Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh said.

Under the airline's new visual identity, the Tata Group has chosen a colour palette of orange and turquoise as primary colours while tangerine and ice blue are the secondary colours. The airline stated that the colour orange has been chosen to indicate that the airline will portray enthusiasm and agility while reflecting Indian warmth. With turquoise colour, Air India Express aims to signify a contemporary premium sensibility with a digital-first approach.

As part of the new strategy, Air India Express aims to be ‘new India's smart connector’ and intends to carve out a strong position in the domestic market, while simultaneously expanding its network in the Middle East and South East Asia region. The airline, which is now a merged entity between AirAsia India and Air India Express, will be the Tata Group’s low-cost offering in a market where over 85% of flights operated are without any frills.

Government data for September showed that low-cost carrier IndiGo continued to be the largest player in the domestic segment, with 63.4% market share, followed by full-service carriers Vistara at and Air India at 10% and 9.8% respectively, while other no-frills airlines secured the remaining share including AirAsia India at 6.7%, SpiceJet at 4.4%, and Akasa at 4.2%.

Full-service carrier and Air India Express’ parent company Air India was the first airline under the Tata umbrella to undergo a rebranding exercise in August with the iconic window-inspired ‘vista’ being the new logo for the full-service carrier amidst a network of golden, purple, and red colours.

For Air India Express, the new livery was unveiled with a new Boeing B737-8 aircraft VT-BXA which was flown from Hyderabad to Mumbai for the launch. The airline has also maintained the popular tailart in its aircraft and will portray ‘patterns of India’ inspired by art and crafts heritage of the country.

To start with, the livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft has been inspired by popular Indian textile pattern of Bandhani while as the airline adds more aircraft, traditional textile patterns such as Ajrakh, Patola, Kanjeevaram, Kalamkari among others are also set to be visible in the tailart of Air India Express aircraft.

The airline has largely focused on digitally-enabled travel experiences and Indian hospitality as the two areas which are expected to create the experience of flying the airline different from the competition.

"With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape," Campbell Wilson, chairman, Air India Express and managing director Air India said.

With a fleet of 58 aircraft, Air India Express currently operates over 300 daily flights across 30 domestic and 14 international airports. Its current fleet comprises 28 Boeing B737 and 28 Airbus A320s aircraft. In January 2022, the Tata Group had acquired 100% stake in Air India and Air India Express under a government-led strategic divestment programme.

