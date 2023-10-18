New Air India Express eyes 170 planes in 5 years

As part of the new strategy, Air India Express aims to be ‘new India's smart connector’ and intends to carve out a strong position in the domestic market, while simultaneously expanding its network in the Middle East and South East Asia region. The airline, which is now a merged entity between AirAsia India and Air India Express, will be the Tata Group’s low-cost offering in a market where over 85% of flights operated are without any frills.

