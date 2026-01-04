New book reimagines 'jugaad' for global innovation economy

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The bestselling authors of "Jugaad Innovation" and "Leapfrog" have come with a bold new vision for innovation in their latest book, "LeanSpark", presenting a modern framework that blends frugality with adaptability, transforming the spirit of 'jugaad' into solutions that are lean, scalable, and built to last.

Written by authors Jaideep Prabhu, Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan, the book through compelling narratives and actionable insights demonstrates "how India’s frugal innovation model can inspire organizations worldwide to innovate faster, reduce costs, and enhance customer value" -- without exhausting the planet’s resources.

"'LeanSpark' has grown from years of research, teaching, and conversations with entrepreneurs about building practical solutions on bare-bones budgets. In it, Priyank Narayan, Mukesh Sud and I move beyond improvisation to an intentional method -- lean execution, purposeful simplicity, adaptive scalability, and systemic sustainability -- that turns scarcity into an engine for impact.

"This pre-release is a sneak-peek at stories from startups, corporates, and nation-building systems, showing how less can spark more. It’s written for anyone ready to build frugally without compromising ethics, quality, or ambition," Prabhu, the author of 2012 bestseller "Jugaad Innovation", said in a statement.

The book argues that the future of innovation will not be led by those with the biggest budgets or the most advanced labs, but by those with the mindset to turn scarcity into strength.

"This isn't jugaad romanticized. It is jugaad re-engineered -- replicable and scalable," reads the description of the book.

Through examples from India's offices, boardrooms, farmlands, and maker spaces, the book shows how entrepreneurs are building rockets and medical devices on shoestring budgets, while creating financial and mobility systems that are lean, inclusive, and accessible.

According to publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI), "LeanSpark: Frugal by Design, Global in Impact" lays out a battle-tested blueprint for innovation -- and poses a simple yet provocative question: “If India can build world-class innovation with less, what's stopping the rest of the world?”.