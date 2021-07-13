NEW DELHI : More than 16,600 businesses were registered in June, according to data from the corporate affairs ministry, representing a 26% year-on-year jump and indicating that entrepreneurship is picking up even as the second wave of the pandemic is abating.

Of the businesses incorporated in June, 12,722 were new companies and 3,940 were limited liability partnerships (LLPs), a more flexible business vehicle preferred by the service sector.

There has been a 16.7% jump in the incorporation of businesses in June compared to May, when 14,269 businesses were registered, including companies and LLPs.

View Full Image On the mend

The incorporation of a business indicates investment intent and a potential increase in economic activity, though a host of variables could influence the actual investments into these business vehicles.

Some businesses may be incorporated merely for the ownership of assets.

The registration of new companies and LLPs had seen a sharp drop in April 2020 as a result of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but recovered from June.

Figures for May show a slight drop, but the overall trend so far in the first quarter of FY22 has been of robust activity in registering businesses compared to a year ago.

This suggests that the second covid wave had a muted impact on entrepreneurship.

The restrictions imposed in various parts of the country during the second wave had also led to a slight drop in the goods and services tax (GST) collections reported in June for sales in May.

GST collected in June had dropped below ₹1 trillion after staying above that level for eight consecutive months, official data showed earlier this month.

The Narendra Modi government has announced a package of loan guarantees and credit support to businesses to help deal with the economic impact of the second wave of the pandemic. More funds have also been allocated to help build healthcare facilities.

The government is banking on a mix of incentives for new factories, a revamp of the customs duty structure and the facilitation of infrastructure investments to aid the country’s economic recovery in the short term.

