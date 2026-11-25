Tata Sons has reportedly given newly appointed CEO Tewolde Gebremariam a free hand to turn around the fortunes of Air India. According to The Economic Times, this includes an overhaul of its senior management team by bring in professionals with extensive airline experience.

This would also mean that Nipun Aggarwal, the Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer of Air India, moved out of executive management. Aggarwal, who joined the company in January 2022, following his pivotal role in leading the acquisition of Air India for Tata Sons, was once seen as a contender to succeed Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO.

The ET report added that Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aggarwal have discussed the possibility, and the latter has been offered alternative roles within the group.

Gebremariam's turnaround plan for Air India Gebremariam, who previously served as Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines from 2011 until March 2022, formally took charge as MD and CEO of Air India on October 1. He has been focused on ways to reduce expenses and the airline has also set up a multidisciplinary team to identify cost-saving opportunities.

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Gebremariam had also made a presentation on the airline's performance and plans to the Tata Sons board members.

Last week, the board of directors of Air India held a meeting chaired by Chandrasekaran at the airline's headquarters in Gurugram. Apart from Chandrasekaran and Gebremariam, there are five members on the board of Air India. They are three independent directors -- Sanjiv Mehta, Alice G Vaidyan and P R Ramesh -- and two non-executive non-independent directors -- P B Balaji and Goh Choon Phong.

They discussed various operational and financial matters, including issues related to rising fuel costs, during the meeting on Friday. Possible synergies between Air India and Air India Express by way of integration of key operations, as well as ways to ensure cost-effectiveness, were discussed at the meeting.

Profitability is a concern: Gebremariam Earlier this month, Gebremariam said Air India will rebalance its network, work to regain overseas market share, reduce costs and order more wide-body planes.

In his first public event as Air India CEO, Gebremariam said profitability is a concern now, but there are huge opportunities in the long term.

According to him, some of the headwinds, such as high fuel prices and geopolitical problems in the Middle East, are common for the airline industry.

Stressing that the priority is to reduce costs, he said multiple activities are being done in this regard.

These include "balancing and rebalancing our up and network. Most of our network, unfortunately, in Europe and America, has been affected by the airspace closure. So, Delhi is more affected than Mumbai," he said.