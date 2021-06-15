New Delhi: General Electric and France's Safran that have an international joint venture for aircraft engines (CFM) unveiled a new technology development program to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 20%, the company said in a statement.

GE Aviation and Safran have also signed an agreement extending the CFM Engines partnership to 2050 and reaffirm their joint commitment to sustainable aviation by launching the CFM RISE technology program.

"GE and Safran will build on their decades of industry leadership to pioneer aviation's next great era," an official statement said.

According to Reuters, The "RISE" engine, positioned as a possible successor to the "LEAP" model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and some Airbus A320neo, will feature a design with visible fan blades known as open-rotor and could enter service by the mid-2030s.

The system will contain hybrid-electric propulsion and be capable of running on 100% sustainable fuel or hydrogen, an energy source favoured by Airbus (AIR.PA) for future concepts, it added.

CFM is currently the world's largest engine maker. It competes with Pratt & Whitney for airline engine options on the Airbus A320neo.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.