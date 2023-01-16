Big deal is what matters for Cognizant CEO Kumar

“There are two qualities in Ravi that make me confident that he is the right leader and that he can actually revive the company," said a former CEO of a mid-tier IT services firm. “First, he has a collaborative mindset. This is essential for any leader taking over a company that has lost much ground of late. Second, in almost every large deal at Infosys in the last few years, Ravi played a pivotal role. He knows how these deals are structured and can possibly help Cognizant once again get back its mojo."