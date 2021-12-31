NEW DELHI : The new restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain has crashed the hopes of wedding planners and their clients just as the busy winter wedding season arrives.

In Delhi, one of the biggest wedding markets in India, the state government restricted the number of guests allowed at a wedding to 20 and imposed a night curfew. It also ordered those planning a wedding to either arrange it in a court or at home, leaving the capital’s banquet halls and hotel owners in despair.

FNP Weddings and Events, operated by flowers and gifts retailer Ferns N Petals, which owns 11 party venues in Delhi, is already receiving panic calls from clients who had booked the venues. Its founder Vikaas Gutgutia said he hopes the government will revisit the decision before the middle of January when weddings resume. “There is total panic. I hope it is a short-term measure by the Delhi government till the New Year festivities die down. Otherwise, people will have to shift their weddings forward," he said.

Kunal Dewan, director, sales and marketing and acting general manager at Hyatt Regency Delhi, said many wedding events scheduled for January may not happen under the current circumstances. “This undoubtedly has hit overall (financial) position of the hotel. But this is what is required for everyone’s well being," he added. About 85-90% of all events at the hotel are weddings and socials.

“We are already seeing our business taper off, unfortunately," said Dewan. The hotel is getting calls from those who had booked their functions in January, February and March. “Many events will be pushed forward. We will support our guests if they want to hold these functions at a later date, should it come to that," Dewan said.

At Bird Group’s Roseate Hotels & Resorts, which runs two hotels in Delhi, things are in a wait-and-watch mode. Most of the hotels’ weddings are scheduled for the end of January and in February.

On the brighter side, Kush Kapoor, the company’s CEO, said the pandemic has made customers and guests much more flexible about changing their dates. “We will help postpone events or provide refunds if need be," he said. Wedding and social events make up 20-30% of the company’s Delhi hotels banquets business.

Following the fluctuating graph of covid, the industry saw a massive downturn in April-May 2020 and then again in April 2021. India’s busiest wedding season is between November and December. And, after a brief lull, it resumes in January and lasts up to March. The last two lockdowns happened in March 2020 and April 2021, when fewer weddings occurred.

Mehak Sagar, co-founder of WedMeGood.com, said the company did not see any softening of demand from NCR until a couple of days ago. But after curbs introduced by the Delhi government, she expects a 30-40% reduction in demand. WedMeGood lists vendors across categories and charges them for the listing.

“There is a lot of uncertainty, and this time, government rules are restrictive. Even with 50 guests, people managed a small celebration. But with wedding venues out of the picture, their business will be impacted," she said.

However, some weddings will shift events outside Delhi. For most of 2021, Gurugram venues gained tremendously as Delhi had a cap of 100 people, and Gurugram had allowed more, Sagar said.

Earlier this year, in Delhi, the number was capped at 200 guests, but authorities had 50% capacity restrictions in parts of NCR, which meant that people could plan huge weddings outside the capital city, depending on the hall or ground capacity.

While there are no exact numbers on the size of India’s wedding market, aggregators like WedMeGood estimated the pre-covid wedding market to be nearly $40-50 billion.

Fresh curbs will also impact vendors directly servicing the wedding market. Meghaa R. Israni, founder of Israni Photography in Mumbai, said they were engaged by several clients for weddings in Delhi in November, with anywhere between 200 and 750 people. “January will see the repercussions of that. While nobody has cancelled, they also haven’t paid advances," she said.

Aditya Mahagaonkar, co-founder of Mumbai-based wedding photography business WhatKnot, expects cancellations of assignments in Rajasthan, which has become a hot destination. “We hope Maharashtra won’t come up with curbs similar to the one in Delhi, leading to indefinite postponements of weddings," he said.

“It’s a less-than ideal scenario when a wedding is reduced from 200-250 people to a tenth of that. Weddings are all about the celebration, and we can’t just ignore that fact," he added.

