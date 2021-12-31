New covid curbs crash wedding planners’ hopes in peak season

FNP Weddings and Events, operated by flowers and gifts retailer Ferns N Petals, which owns 11 party venues in Delhi, is already receiving panic calls from clients who had booked the venues. Its founder Vikaas Gutgutia said he hopes the government will revisit the decision before the middle of January when weddings resume. “There is total panic. I hope it is a short-term measure by the Delhi government till the New Year festivities die down. Otherwise, people will have to shift their weddings forward," he said.