Mumbai: Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd’s new data centre cable business generated ₹242 crore in revenue in its first month of operations, accounting for a fourth of its July-September revenue. The early traction marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to diversify beyond the Adani Group, which has dominated its order book.
The company began supplying cables from its newly commissioned copper cable line in September, just a month after raising ₹1,614 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), its management said during its 4 November earnings call. Its copper cable manufacturing capacity currently stands at 1,500 tonnes a month, which it plans to increase to 2,500 tonnes.