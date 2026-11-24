Mumbai: Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd’s new data centre cable business generated ₹242 crore in revenue in its first month of operations, accounting for a fourth of its July-September revenue. The early traction marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to diversify beyond the Adani Group, which has dominated its order book.
Mumbai: Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd’s new data centre cable business generated ₹242 crore in revenue in its first month of operations, accounting for a fourth of its July-September revenue. The early traction marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to diversify beyond the Adani Group, which has dominated its order book.
The company began supplying cables from its newly commissioned copper cable line in September, just a month after raising ₹1,614 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), its management said during its 4 November earnings call. Its copper cable manufacturing capacity currently stands at 1,500 tonnes a month, which it plans to increase to 2,500 tonnes.
The company began supplying cables from its newly commissioned copper cable line in September, just a month after raising ₹1,614 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), its management said during its 4 November earnings call. Its copper cable manufacturing capacity currently stands at 1,500 tonnes a month, which it plans to increase to 2,500 tonnes.
"The QIP funds came into the company in August. In September, the very next month, we achieved record production of ₹575 crores. Of that, our team made and delivered ₹242 crores of data centre cables in a single month," Amit Bhatnagar, head of corporate strategy at Diamond Power, told analysts in its 4 November earnings call.
The cables were delivered to data centre engineering, procurement, and construction contractors like L&T, AurionPro, Sterling and Wilson, and Blue Star, he said. The new business helped the Gujarat-based cable and conductor manufacturer more than double its quarterly revenue year-on-year to ₹1,032 crore.
The quick start comes as companies in the data centre supply chain are banking on a growing opportunity as India builds more facilities to meet demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Around 3,860 megawatts (MW) of new data centre capacity is planned or under construction through 2030, according to a September report by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield.
To be sure, the company does not expect the September revenue run rate to be sustained every month. Diamond Power expects its data centre business to generate around ₹750 crore in fiscal year 2027 (FY27), with the requisite orders already in hand.
The company’s management said that supplying to data centres offers better margins than conventional cable contracts because customers have stricter requirements when selecting manufacturers. "So obviously there is an entry barrier there. So this entry barrier leaves at least 2% extra margin for you," management said in response to an analyst's question.
The push into data centres also comes as the company seeks to reduce its reliance on Adani Group companies. Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, Diamond Power promoter and billionaire Gautam Adani’s brother-in-law, acquired control of the company through a bankruptcy process in 2022 for ₹500 crore. Business with Adani has been central to Diamond Power’s growth since then. However, the company maintains that all business from the conglomerate comes to it at market price discovered through reverse auctions.
Between FY24 and FY26, the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate accounted for over 80% of the company’s order inflow, as per Mint’s analysis. So far in FY27, just over half of the company’s orders worth ₹2,474 crore have been from Adani.
Overall, Adani Group companies accounted for 43% of Diamond Power’s outstanding order book of ₹3,735 crore as of 30 September. Their share of quarterly revenue was below 30%, Bhatnagar said, with the company aiming to bring it down to around 20% over time.
Diamond Power now counts companies like Tata Power, Waaree Energies, ACME Solar, CleanMax, and Enrich among its customers and has set up dedicated teams for servicing these customers, Bhatnagar said on the investor call.
“We served around 670 customers in the first half of 2027 across utilities, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) players, data centres in the industry,” Bhatnagar said. “So we are on track to build our customer profile as we had promised you.”
Export will be another key leg of the company’s diversification strategy, he said. The company has put together an export team and has already locked in a distributor in the UAE. “I can assure you, in financial year 2027-28, a large contribution shall come from exports,” he said.
Commodity price boost
Diamond Power’s rapid growth also needs to be viewed alongside rising metal prices. During the November call, management acknowledged that higher aluminium and copper prices had inflated revenue, estimating that price increases accounted for roughly a third of its year-on-year revenue growth.
In fact, the value of the company’s orderbook surged from ₹3,735 to ₹4,300 crore between 30 September and 4 November, driven purely by higher aluminium and copper prices, as per Bhatnagar. The company passes on price variations to its customers.
Analysts at InCred Research, in a note dated 4 November, warned that fluctuations in raw material prices and delays in ramping up production or executing orders could pose risks. The brokerage, however, remains optimistic about the company's prospects, raising its target price to ₹470 from ₹440 on the back of strong orders, capacity expansion, and a better product mix.
Investors, meanwhile, appear to have given a thumbs up to Diamond Power's growth story. The company's shares have risen nearly 163% since the start of 2026, more than doubling in value.
Shah did not respond to Mint's emails seeking comment.