New deal for New Zealand’s All Blacks overcomes resistance

Depending on the extent of involvement from New Zealand investors, Silver Lake’s investment of 200 million New Zealand dollars—equivalent to $134 million—will give it a stake of between 5.7% and 8.6% in a new company that will own the revenue-generating assets of New Zealand rugby, such as broadcast rights. The original proposal would have given Silver Lake about a 12.5% stake. New Zealand institutions will be able to invest up to NZ$100 million.