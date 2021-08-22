New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top airports in terms of domestic traffic in July, while Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Calicut were the top airports for international traffic during the month, according to the latest data by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw more than 2 million domestic passengers in July, up from 866,898 in the year earlier. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport registered more than 1 million domestic passengers during July, up from 271,430 passengers during the year-ago period.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport registered 878,823 and 687,636 domestic passengers, respectively, in July, up from 418,302 and 362,355 passengers in the year earlier.

Scheduled airlines in India are allowed to sell seats up to 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights,

New Delhi and Mumbai were also at the top in terms of international traffic during the month, followed by Kochi and Calicut (Kozhikode).

The New Delhi airport registered 266,533 international passengers in July, up from 193,007 passengers in the same month a year ago, while Mumbai airport recorded 101,203 international passengers during the month, up from 65,930 during the year-ago period.

Kochi and Kozhikode airports registered 84,579 and 62,909 international passengers, respectively, during the month, up from 55,231 and 34,734 passengers during the same period of the previous year.

Scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till 31 August because of the covid-19 pandemic. Only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate. India has bilateral air bubble agreements with 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, UAE, UK, Uzbekistan, and the US.

The total passenger traffic across Indian airports during July was 10.53 million, up from 4.66 million passengers in the year earlier. The July figure includes 9.73 million domestic passengers and 800,000 international passengers.

India’s domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase 52% during FY22, while international passenger traffic is expected to rise 60% during the period, aviation consulting firm Capa India said in its India Aviation Outlook FY22 released recently. However, overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below figures registered during FY20, Capa India said.

“In FY22, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7%, (while) metro to non-metro to 80% and non-metro to non-metro to 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said. “International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY22, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it said.

