New Delhi: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL Arcade Private Ltd) has partnered Indigo Hospitality to start a restaurant project in Alibaug which is likely to open in the early next fiscal. The restaurant will begin operations in the builder’s ‘The A: Alibaug’ project. The land developer said it works on premium projects and bringing the Indigo restaurant to the coastal holiday town will catalyse development in the entire area.

Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO of the building company, said, “Our aim is to offer our customers a holistic experience. Indigo’s popularity makes it a perfect fit for Alibaug as it will provide consumers a much-needed fine-dine experience, filling a large gap in that market." The project has been tentatively titled ‘Indigo at Alibaug’, and the restaurant will be spread over 5,200 sq. ft..

Anurag Katriar, founder, Indigo Hospitality, said, “We are delighted to join forces with them for this exciting venture. Our shared passion and commitment to delivering memorable moments will undoubtedly make it a good destination."

Indigo runs eight outlets in India which are in Mumbai including Neel, Indigo Cafe and Indigo Burger Project as well.

According to the National Restaurant Association of India, in FY21, the food services Industry declined by 53% and was estimated to be worth ₹2,00,762 crore, compared to ₹4,23,624 crore in FY2020.

It was expected that by the end of last year, FY22, the sector is expected to recover and reach a size of ₹4,72,285 crore. The industry employs 73 lakh people and is one of the largest employment generators for the economy. The NRAI represents the voice of about five lakh restaurants and has an industry value of about ₹4,00,000 crore.