Indigo Hospitality to open Alibaug outlet in FY25 with The House of Abhinandan Lodha1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 03:04 PM IST
ndigo’s popularity makes it a perfect fit for Alibaug as it will provide consumers a much-needed fine-dine experience, filling a large gap in that market
New Delhi: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL Arcade Private Ltd) has partnered Indigo Hospitality to start a restaurant project in Alibaug which is likely to open in the early next fiscal. The restaurant will begin operations in the builder’s ‘The A: Alibaug’ project. The land developer said it works on premium projects and bringing the Indigo restaurant to the coastal holiday town will catalyse development in the entire area.
