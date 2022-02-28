New e-invoicing rule to bring 180k more firms into GST compliance fold

A company can have more than one GSTIN, if it runs a business in two or more states, or Union territories, or the registration process involves multiple business verticals in a single state. “E-invoicing allows real time tracking of invoices prepared by a supplier, reducing scope of frauds. The practice of evasion by small and medium enterprises, will stop now," said another official, also requesting anonymity. “It will reduce the manual reporting process, thereby the scope of manipulation of invoices, and will ensures only genuine input tax credit can be claimed."

