New Enterprise Policy: MMTC, STC, PEC facing wind-up, government decision likely on October 23

 Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

In September 2022, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), along with the State Trading Corporation (STC) and Project & Equipment Corporation (PEC), lost their status as canalising agencies.

File Image: A woman admires a gold necklace at a jewellery shop in Agartala, Tripura (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files)Premium
The Indian government is likely to make a decision regarding the closure of the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) on October 23, as part of its new enterprise policy for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in non-strategic sectors, the Telegraph reported. 

In September 2022, MMTC, along with the State Trading Corporation (STC) and Project & Equipment Corporation (PEC), lost their status as canalising agencies. A decision on the closure of STC and PEC may also be addressed on October 23, the report added.

In August 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revoked MMTC's stockbroker license due to its involvement in illegal paired contracts related to the National Spot Exchange Ltd. MMTC engaged in "paired contracts" without the necessary regulatory approval.

New Enterprise Policy

As per the New Enterprise Policy, all PSUs will either be privatized or closed if privatization is not feasible within the non-strategic sector. Reports suggest that the previously approved offer for sale did not attract investor interest.

The decision on MMTC's future will be made by the Alternative Mechanism (AM), consisting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the report added. MMTC operates under the purview of the commerce ministry.

The government presently holds a 99.33 percent stake in MMTC. Previously, MMTC served as a canalising agency for the import and export of high-grade iron ore, manganese ore, chrome ore, copra, and other valuable metals. At one point, MMTC was the largest non-oil importer in the nation.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the state-run trading firm reported a profit of 1,076.07 crore, a significant improvement from the 241.93 crore loss in 2021-22. 

Administrative Authority

There are indications that the fate of STC and PEC will also be discussed in the meeting the report added. While the government holds a 90 percent stake in STC, it is the sole owner of PEC.

STC plays a vital role in importing essential items for mass consumption, such as edible oils, pulses, sugar, and wheat, while PEC is the canalising agency for machinery and railway equipment import and export. 

All three entities fall under the administrative authority of the commerce ministry, and the proposal for closure is being considered in accordance with guidelines concerning the non-strategic sector.

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST
