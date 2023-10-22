New Enterprise Policy: MMTC, STC, PEC facing wind-up, government decision likely on October 23
In September 2022, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), along with the State Trading Corporation (STC) and Project & Equipment Corporation (PEC), lost their status as canalising agencies.
The Indian government is likely to make a decision regarding the closure of the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) on October 23, as part of its new enterprise policy for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in non-strategic sectors, the Telegraph reported.