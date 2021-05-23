New face-mask rules put grocery workers back at center of debate
- Supermarket employees say they feel their health is at risk as some people drop masks
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Supermarket workers are back in the middle of a national conversation about face masks.
Many supermarket chains have eased rules for wearing masks in stores since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on May 13 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to cover their faces indoors. Kroger Co. said it dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers and employees starting Thursday, unless local rules dictate otherwise. Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and other grocery sellers have also lifted mask mandates for vaccinated people.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!