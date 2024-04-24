Companies
New faces on Tata Sons board? Bhaskar Bhat, Ralph Speth near retirement
Varun Sood 4 min read 24 Apr 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Summary
- Bhat and Speth, who joined the board in 2017 and 2016 respectively, hit Tata Sons' mandatory retirement age of 70 over this year and next
The board of Tata Sons is set for a refresh in the next 15 months as two directors retire to make way for new, a period when the Tata group holding company aims to shed debt and stay private.
