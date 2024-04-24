New faces on Tata Sons board? Bhaskar Bhat, Ralph Speth near retirement

Organizational structure

Tata Group has a complex organizational structure, under which business and philanthropy are run through three layers. At the top are the self-governing Tata Trusts that are chaired by Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group. Tata Sons is owned 65.90% by the trusts, 12.87% by half a dozen Tata group companies, and the rest 18.4% by the Mistry family. Tata Sons is the holding company of Tata group companies in the middle layer, which Chandrasekaran runs. Tata Sons, in turn, owns shares in two dozen public companies, forming the third layer, and which together had over $150 billion in revenue at the end of March 2023.