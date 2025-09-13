New Fortress Energy Advisers Prepare for Confidential Debt Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Advisers to various groups of New Fortress Energy Inc. creditors have signed non-disclosure agreements with the liquefied natural gas company as it begins restructuring talks after prolonged project delays have left it struggling to cover debt costs, according to people familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

Billionaire Wes Edens’ troubled company is exploring options that could help slash its debt and interest expenses, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The company is seeking a waiver from some lenders after it said earlier this month that it doesn’t expect to meet all of the requirements in at least one revolving loan for the quarter ending Sept. 30. If that happens, the company cautioned that lenders would have the right to speed up repayments on demand, according to regulatory filings. FTI Consulting is advising some of the lenders, said some of the people.

Representatives with the company’s adviser Houlihan Lokey and FTI declined to comment, while messages left with New Fortress were not returned.

Advertisement

Trading in its nearly $9 billion of debt has been heavy ahead of an interest payment due Sept. 15 on a roughly $237 million 8.75% first-lien bond, said other people. That bond due in 2029 is trading at 11.2 cents on the dollar, down from 25 cents on Aug, 6, according to pricing firm Trace. Its 12% bonds changed hands to 22.125 cents Friday, down about 4 cents.

Since striking a deal with debt holders last October, New Fortress’ interest expense has more than doubled to $420 million from $158 million for the six-months ended June 30 over the prior year, according to regulatory filings.

A group of New Fortress Energy debtholders have engaged Evercore Inc. and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, while a separate group of creditors led by Capital Research Group Inc. is getting advice from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, Bloomberg previously reported. Perella Weinberg Partners is also advising that group, people said.

Advertisement

Messages left with Evercore, Akin, Paul Weiss and Perella were not returned.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com