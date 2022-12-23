New FTX charges against Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang show US is going after deputies too

Ms. Ellison also actively manipulated the price of hard-to-trade FTX-issued digital asset token FTT, allowing Alameda to inflate the value of its FTT holdings and use them as collateral for undisclosed loans from FTX customers and third-party lenders, the SEC said. On at least two occasions, Mr. Bankman-Fried instructed Ms. Ellison to have Alameda purchase FTT to support its price against downward selling pressure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}