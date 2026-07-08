New GIC Re chief banks on AI, resilience for next growth phase

Q 6) What is attrition looking like, and where are you losing people?

Our attrition remains low, at approximately 1.9% per annum. From the available data, most of those who leave move to other public-sector undertakings, primarily to take up postings nearer their hometowns. So it isn't a case of talent haemorrhaging to private competitors or GIFT City syndicates. My approach, in any case, isn't to cling to talent—it's to generate more of it than we lose. We depute people to our London and Thailand branches and South African subsidiary, and AI reinforces the same goal: it safeguards against talent loss and multiplies the intelligence we already have.