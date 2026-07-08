New GIC Re chief banks on AI, resilience for next growth phase

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is building an in-house artificial intelligence assistant that is expected to help make faster and better-informed decisions, chairman and managing director Hitesh Joshi said in an interview. As part of its AI projects, the reinsurer is building an AI-powered assistant called Ragini (Retrieval Augmented Generation for Intelligent Natural Insights). Joshi, a three-decade GIC Re veteran who took the top job on 16 June after eight months as interim chief, has framed his tenure around one idea: resilience. He is building this through AI adoption, a rebalanced risk portfolio, a stronger credit rating and a phased return to overseas markets the corporation lost after its 2020 downgrade.