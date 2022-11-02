New hotel chains tap small cities via management deals

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts managing director Ajay Bakaya said the company has a pipeline of 45 hotels in the next five years. “We have been strong both on the openings and signings. We are looking at opening about 10 hotels a year. Most of these are new projects and in tier 3 and 4 locations. That’s where we see the demand to brand hotels because there is a shortage of rooms in these areas," he said.