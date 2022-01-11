New Intel CFO to help steer chip maker’s finances through turnaround

Intel’s chip-making business has lost ground in recent years to rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. due to delays in rolling out new chip technology. Mr. Gelsinger has committed to making the world’s best chips within four years, including by introducing a new central processing unit every year between 2021 and 2025. He also has committed to spending heavily to build new facilities as part of a plan to manufacture chips for other companies.