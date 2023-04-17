Air India pilots, cabin crew to see revised salaries today; CEO reveals new plans for the airline2 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- Air India will announce new compensation packages for its cabin crew and pilots and a new rostering system today
Tata-backed Air India is set to add new interiors and provide compensation packages for its cabin crew, reveals CEO Campbell Wilson.
According to a report by The Hindu, Air India will announce new compensation packages for its cabin crew and pilots and a new rostering system on Monday (17 April).
Besides, Air India will soon have a new colour scheme, new designs for cabin interiors, and new uniforms for crew members, Wilson informed employees in an internal communication.
Recently, Air India's CEO stated that the iconic Maharajah may continue to be a part of the airline’s mascot, it could also include a "she".
Air India has already announced plans to recruit 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023.
Earlier this month, Air India onboarded more than 3,800 staff across crew and other functions and rolled out more than 29 new policies for employees in the last six months as part of the initiatives under its five-year transformation plan.
Loss-making Air India, which is being piloted by the Tata Group since January last year, is putting in $200 million in information technology systems and is also committed to investing USD 400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft.
It has also placed orders for 470 planes.
'Taxi', the first phase of the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, which focussed on "addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth" has concluded, the airline said and added that now the second phase 'Take Off', -- that will focus on developing the platforms, processes, and systems needed to build toward excellence -- has commenced.
Wilson said the first six months of the transformation journey have made great strides in tackling many issues that had built up over the years and the airline has come a long way in establishing foundations for growth.
"Our record-setting aircraft order, the commitment of USD 400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft, the investment of USD 200 million in new IT, and the recruitment of literally thousands of staff are but a few of the significant investments being made to restore Air India to the upper echelons of global aviation," Cambell said last month.
He stated that the second phase will also witness the consolidation of AirAsia India and Air India Express.
Apart from launching premium economy seats for the first time on select long-haul flights, Air India has revamped its menus on international and domestic routes.
The airline has also reactivated more than 10 codeshare agreements and is in active alliance discussions with other airlines.
