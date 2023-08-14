New Irdai platform casts a shadow over PolicyBazaar

New Irdai platform casts a shadow over PolicyBazaar3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:29 PM IST
- Bima Sugam may kick off with cheaper premiums, and access to data from diverse sources
Mumbai: Top insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar is facing an unexpected challenge from the upcoming launch of Bima Sugam, a similar platform being built by India’s insurance regulator, the heads of five insurance companies said.
Mumbai: Top insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar is facing an unexpected challenge from the upcoming launch of Bima Sugam, a similar platform being built by India’s insurance regulator, the heads of five insurance companies said.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) Bima Sugam is likely to be launched in a few months, the head of one of India’s largest life insurers said, adding the platform may offer insurance products at 10-15% cheaper premiums.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) Bima Sugam is likely to be launched in a few months, the head of one of India’s largest life insurers said, adding the platform may offer insurance products at 10-15% cheaper premiums.
“Bima Sugam’s entry may potentially snatch PolicyBazaar’s market share, hurting its revenue, profitability and stock price severely in the next two years, which in turn will make PolicyBazaar’s business model completely unviable," said the person cited above.
Founded by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, PolicyBazaar commands at least a fourth of the insurance aggregator market. The arrival of Bima Sugam—meaning “Insurance Easy"—comes two years after PolicyBazaar’s owner parent PB Fintech Ltd, backed by Info Edge and Japan’s SoftBank, got listed on the stock exchanges. Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank holds 4.39%, China’s Tencent 6.28% and Info Edge holds 17.5% in PB Fintech, while Claymore Investments (Mauritius) Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, own 5.43%.
While a query and several messages sent to PolicyBazaar spokespersons remained unanswered, during its post-earnings analyst call on 8 August, PB Fintech’s executives had said, “It’s (Bima Sugam) a great platform. I think it’ll do really, really well. You know, it’s obviously initiated by the government and by all the insurance companies. We as part of the idea are also part of it. And we think it’s a phenomenal platform here. It’s a regulator-initiated platform."
“PolicyBazaar is aware of the serious risk and is working on a Plan B to combat the imminent challenges, prevent value erosion," said the head of one of the largest general insurers, the second person cited above.
An 8 August report by Macquarie Group sees a target price of `560 for PB Fintech shares, 25% below their current levels, as the Bima Sugam platform could be disruptive, affecting PolicyBazaar’s ‘take rates’ and market share.
At Monday’s close of `731.65 per share on the BSE, PB Fintech commanded `33,000 crore in market capitalization. “We believe the company (PB Fintech) faces significant revenue and profitability risks from the regulator’s launch of Bima Sugam, a marketplace that can affect longer-term market share and take rates. TAM (total addressable market) potential is also limited, thereby affecting revenue prospects," said Suresh Ganapathy and Punit Bahlani in the Macquarie report.
To increase insurance penetration, Irdai wants to capitalize on the digitization of customers’ buying habits, even in the financial services space.
“Bima Sugam in insurance industry will be like what ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is in the e-commerce space or what UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is in the digital payment industry. Ultimately, customers and every insurer will have to drift towards Bima Sugam as a separate, dedicated, large distribution channel. Saving on distribution costs, it will offer insurance products at 20-30% cheaper premium prices than what are offered on PolicyBazaar and by agents of insurance firms. This will attract customers, though only simple term assurance, accidental insurance, motor, health and property insurance policies will be initially sold on it and complex life and general products will come at a later stage," said the third person, the head of a large life insurance firm.
Bima Sugam will save on distribution costs for policy buyers and that is where it will impact PolicyBazaar’s business model, the first person said. “A part of the premium paid goes as commission to PolicyBazaar—its primary revenue source. Bima Sugam will eventually sell products like critical illness, industrial, specialized health policies, pension, endowment and annuity life insurance plans. That is where PolicyBazaar’s business may see a serious blow," said this person.