New Irdai platform casts a shadow over PolicyBazaar

“Bima Sugam in insurance industry will be like what ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is in the e-commerce space or what UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is in the digital payment industry. Ultimately, customers and every insurer will have to drift towards Bima Sugam as a separate, dedicated, large distribution channel. Saving on distribution costs, it will offer insurance products at 20-30% cheaper premium prices than what are offered on PolicyBazaar and by agents of insurance firms. This will attract customers, though only simple term assurance, accidental insurance, motor, health and property insurance policies will be initially sold on it and complex life and general products will come at a later stage," said the third person, the head of a large life insurance firm.