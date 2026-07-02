New KPI on the block: Indian companies from banking to consulting start appraising leaders on AI implementation

Employers investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-led upskilling programmes for their staff want their money's worth. And the sure-shot way they’re doing it is by including AI adoption as a parameter in performance appraisals.
From banking to consulting, business houses have started rating 5-15% of their senior leadership based on how they used AI beneficially, along with factors like people management, operations and financials.
"Over the past few years, we have made sustained investments in upskilling our partners and people on AI. Today, AI is far more deeply integrated into our workflows, with significantly expanded access across teams,” said Vivek Prasad, partner and chief commercial officer at PwC India. “We will assess impact through measurable gains in productivity and efficiency and explicitly embed AI adoption as a parameter in performance evaluation."