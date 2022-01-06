New lawsuit seeks to hold Facebook liable in shooting death of federal security guard

Nevertheless, several lawsuits are set to test the law’s protections. In a Texas case filed in 2018, an anonymous plaintiff who was allegedly trafficked for sex as a minor by people using Facebook to communicate is seeking to hold the company liable. The Texas Supreme Court dismissed most of the plaintiff’s claims under Section 230 last year but allowed some to go forward, writing, “we do not understand Section 230 to ‘create a lawless no-man’s-land on the Internet.’ " Facebook has said it is reviewing the case and that it takes action to prevent trafficking on the site.

