New markets, growth fuel demand for CFOs

New markets, growth fuel demand for CFOs3 min read . 11:45 PM IST
- Firms across sectors are eyeing financial expertise to expand operations
India Inc. is struggling to fill the posts of chief financial officers (CFOs), or even retain top talent, as companies report an increase in the number of resignations, amid expanding responsibilities including fundraising, cost-optimization, and investor engagement.
India Inc. is struggling to fill the posts of chief financial officers (CFOs), or even retain top talent, as companies report an increase in the number of resignations, amid expanding responsibilities including fundraising, cost-optimization, and investor engagement.
During FY23, over 50 CFOs at listed firms put in their papers, against 30-plus in the previous fiscal year, pushing headhunters to allocate dedicated partners for CFO recruitment. There has never been a greater demand for CFOs from leading search firms.
During FY23, over 50 CFOs at listed firms put in their papers, against 30-plus in the previous fiscal year, pushing headhunters to allocate dedicated partners for CFO recruitment. There has never been a greater demand for CFOs from leading search firms.
“We closed 72 CFO posts in the last couple of years and had to bring in a partner who would focus only on CFO searches," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director, Korn Ferry, an executive search firm. “The number for the two years was higher than the 20-30 mandates the headhunting firm otherwise gets."
Large conglomerates eyeing new ventures and startups prepping for initial public offerings are driving the demand for CFOs, as firms across sectors are looking for financial expertise to expand operations in new markets.
“Many new businesses like green energy, infrastructure, and electric two-wheelers that are growing segments today are looking for CFOs who would play a strategic role in growing the organization. Investment bankers are also getting hired as CFOs," Vinita Katara, managing director of search firm Russell Reynolds, said.
In fact, the role of a CFO has expanded in recent times, she added.
However, executives of headhunting firms said that there are instances where CFOs have not managed to raise funds, and have been on the lookout for jobs, since their positions are now untenable.
CFOs’ compensation can range from ₹2 crore to over ₹8 crore. Even mid-sized companies with a few thousand crore rupees in revenues are ready to pay high salaries for a top finance professional.
“In some cases, we have brought CFOs from abroad who are expats and are ready to be a part of a company’s growth story," Singh added.
According to data from regulatory filings of companies, prominent CFO exits include the likes of Vedanta, Eicher Motors, Adani Green, Spice jet, SBI Cards and Nykaa.
“Currently, we have 7-8 CFO mandates open, and in the last one year, we have conducted multiple searches across industry sectors. Indian businesses want CFOs to go beyond financial controls, accounting, budgeting and management information system, and help them restructure finances and raise growth capital to support expansion plans," said K. Sudarshan, managing partner at EMA Partners India, a headhunting company.
The increasing number of renewable energy firms and green businesses has led to demand for a whole new set of CFOs. “There is demand coming in from electric vehicle makers that need CFOs who understand global businesses, and knows from where to source materials," said Anshul Lodha, head of recruitment agency Page Executive, India.
The demand for CFOs has shot up after two years of covid as firms went on an expansion frenzy. However, even though global markets have shrunk, CFOs remain in demand because they are needed for rolling out cost-efficient strategies.
Lodha said CEOs and CFOs are often the first hires, and firms are looking at generalist profiles. “Clients tell us they have auditors and chartered accountants who take care of the numbers, but they need CFOs who are generalists, agile and can raise money from global markets."