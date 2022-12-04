‘New members at NCLT to speed up resolution’

Sonam Chandwani, partner, KS Legal said the shortage of members was one of the main causes for the delay in completing the resolution process at NCLT. “With the new appointments in place, the backlog will now be reduced and cases will be resolved quickly. Due to these backlogs, the value of the assets is destroyed, there are more non-performing assets, there is commercial uncertainty, and there are outrageous haircuts throughout the resolution process. Because the IBC is ineffective and corporate debtors take advantage of this by delaying the resolution of their cases, they are able to buy time while having the value of their assets diminished and have the upper hand during negotiations. As a result, debtors will be under additional pressure to resolve their disputes swiftly".