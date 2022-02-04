New Mercedes to be a mix of Tesla and Ferrari, amid plans to boost market value

New model launches are ten a penny in the car industry and they all claim to be the greatest thing since the wheel was invented. The EQS is quite important, though. A battery-powered counterpart to the Mercedes flagship S-Class saloon, the EQS offers a glimpse of the company’s potential once it stops tooling around with polluting petrol and diesel engines and makes a proper attempt to marry luxury with clean technology. The good news — for Daimler investors, if not for Tesla’s Elon Musk — is that a range of up to 770km (478 miles), fast charging, a massive digital display and a plush interior make a compelling package.