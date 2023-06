NEW DELHI : Carriers, using Pratt and Whitney engines, may find some respite once the new engine maintenance facility in Portugal starts operations in the later part of 2024.

P&W will be setting up the new maintenance facility at Portuguese aerospace maintenance, and overhaul firm Oficinas Gerais de Material Aeronáutico (OGMA)’s Alverca factory. The unit will specialize in maintaining P&T’s geared turbofan (GTF) engines, that are used in the narrow-body Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

While the Portuguese government holds 35% of OGMA’s capital, 65% is held by Brazil’s aerospace company Embraer.

P&W initially plans to service 25 engines every year at the facility and gradually ramp up it up to 200 engines within 6-7 years (by 2030), Embraer and OGMA officials told Mint.

According to the agreement OGMA will primarily collaborate directly with P&W, and initially train its staff to focus on testing and inspection, and gain expertise in repairing key parts of P&W’s GTF engines, as an integral part of the overarching strategy. “P&W has contracts with all operators, and we do not deal directly with them. We work only for P&W. It supplies the engines to us, and we deliver them back, or send the engines directly to an operator, but do not have any contract with them. Our contractor is PW," an official said, seeking anonymity.

The OGMA facility intends to reduce the servicing time for heavy maintenance checks, typically conducted every six years, from 100 days to around 65 days. The long period taken at maintenance shops is due to the disruptions in global supply chain, resulting in a double whammy for airlines, globally, Airlines’ operations have been severely hit due to the longer turnaround time for engines at maintenance facilities, besides the shortage of spare engines.

For instance, Go First had to ground almost half of its fleet following the unavailability of P&W engines and was forced to file for insolvency.I

ndiGo, which is also a P&W engine operator has grounded 37 aircraft due to short supply of engines.

“The turnaround time in the shops is still very high. We are working closely with P&W to attend the issues head on, and how we can improve the turnaround time. They have a new shop coming online in Poland, and also here at OGMA. We are working on GTF line. Working with P&W for supply chain as well as technical issues," said Arjan Meijer, Embraer’s commercial aviation president and chief executive officer.

While technical issues with P&W engines have impacted many airlines and plane manufacturers globally, Meijer said the firm has not been affected as much and has teams placed on ground at P&W’s office in Canada to keep a direct watch on the upgrades and improvements taking place in the GTF engines on a daily basis. Nearly 12 Embraer aircraft across airlines are grounded on account of engine issues.