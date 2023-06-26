New products, innovations earn HUL ₹900 cr in 2 years

New products, innovations earn HUL ₹900 cr in 2 years1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever clocked INR900 crore in incremental revenue over the past two years due to digital-first launches and new product offerings. The company launched brands like Acne Squad, Find Your Happy Space and Novology, among others. However, HUL's chairman Nitin Paranjpe flagged "short-term" challenges due to inflation and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. He maintained that within 6-24 months, the balance between volume growth and price increases will change, with less pricing and more volume growth.
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Monday said it clocked ₹900 crore in incremental revenue over the past two years, as it strategically intensified its digital-first launches in response to rising competition in India’s fast-moving consumer goods market. The company management said innovations and new product offerings played a significant role in achieving this feat.
