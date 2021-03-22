New realtors pile into hot housing market. most find it tough going
- In January, there were more real-estate agents than homes for sale in the U.S.
The red-hot housing market has achieved a number of milestones this past year. Perhaps the most telling is this: There are more real-estate agents than homes for sale in the U.S.
This phenomenon reflects both the extremely tight supply of homes on the market and how surging prices are persuading tens of thousands more Americans to try their hands at selling real estate.
