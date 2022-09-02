New SAP CFO is set to focus on cloud transformation

The company also cut its outlook for the year as it grapples with the economic effects of the war in Ukraine and the wind-down of its Russian operations. SAP last month said that for the year non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies would come in between €7.6 billion and €7.9 billion, down from its previous outlook of €7.8 billion to €8.25 billion. Its share price, which closed at €84.77 on Wednesday, is down roughly 39% since the beginning of the year.