New Stellantis CEO plans to preserve factories, offer more distinctive brands

New Stellantis CEO plans to preserve factories, offer more distinctive brands3 min read . 03:51 PM IST
The newly combined auto maker, created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, began trading in New York on Tuesday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The newly combined auto maker, created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, began trading in New York on Tuesday
Stellantis N.V.’s new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares outlined his vision for the newly combined auto maker Tuesday, saying he would preserve factories, draw more distinctions between brands and reassess troubled operations in China.
Shares of the new auto-making company, created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot-maker PSA Group over the weekend, began trading in New York on Tuesday morning, following its debut on the Paris and Milan stock exchanges on Monday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.